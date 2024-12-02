Just when it looked like San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey was starting to find his groove, the three-time First Team All-Pro appeared to have suffered a serious injury that puts him in danger of missing the rest of the 2024 NFL season. The 49ers star exited Sunday's road game against the Buffalo Bills in the second quarter and did not return.

Niners head coach Kyle Shanahan later said that McCaffrey “suffered a potentially season-ending PCL injury.”

Meanwhile, San Francisco quarterback Brock Purdy also lamented the fate suffered by McCaffrey, especially since the star tailback was playing well before the injury.

“We all saw what he was doing, and he was on fire,” Purdy said after the game, per Nick Wagoner of ESPN. “He looked great. Hitting the holes hard and bouncing off guys and making some real explosive plays, and that's huge. … He's one of the best running backs in the league and you lose him like that. I think it takes away just sort of how we do some things within the offense. It sucks.”

Christian McCaffrey's injury adds to the 49ers' difficult 2024 NFL season

Before he left the Bills game, McCaffrey had racked up a total of 53 rushing yards on seven carries, including one which he took for 19 yards on the ground. He also recorded 14 receiving yards on two receptions and three targets.

Should he get officially ruled out for the rest of the year, McCaffrey, who missed the first nine weeks of the 2024 NFL campaign before making his season debut in a Week 10 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Florida, would finish his 10th-year in the pros with just 202 rushing yards and zero rushing scores on 50 carries to go along with 146 receiving yards and zero touchdowns on 15 receptions.

Jordan Mason can be expected to see plenty of touches without McCaffrey. The 25-year-old Mason is already leading the 49ers in the 2024 season with 789 rushing yards and three touchdowns on 153 attempts. Mason had 78 rushing yards on 13 carries versus the Bills.

McCaffrey's injury adds to the many headaches San Francisco is dealing with, which includes a downward spiral that has seen the team lose three games in a row and fall to the bottom of the NFC West division with a 5-7 record.