After Christian McCaffrey was ruled out with a knee injury early against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday Night Football, the San Francisco 49ers star running back's season could be in jeopardy, per Adam Schefter on X.

“Kyle Shanahan said Christian McCaffrey suffered a potentially season-ending PCL injury,” Schefter wrote.

Not only did Shanahan give a verbal update on the star running back, but McCaffrey was seen leaving the 49ers' locker room in crutches with a brace on his right knee, per David Lombardi on X.

With McCaffrey going down, the 49ers' Super Bowl hangover continues in a season full of injuries. While quarterback Brock Purdy re-joined the team after missing Week 12 due to a shoulder injury, the list of star players missing from the starting lineup appears to be growing.

However, heading into their meeting with the Bills, the 49ers were already without Nick Bosa and Trent Williams, along with their IR squad consisting of Brandon Aiyuk, Dre Greenlaw, Javon Hargrave, and Talanoa Huganga.

But, with a 5-7 record heading into Week 14, time is running out for the 49ers to figure out what they must do to turn this season around quickly.

Christian McCaffrey (knee) adds to mountain of 49ers injuries

With just five games remaining on the 49ers' 2024 schedule, the loss of McCaffrey could be the final straw for this season. And with Shanahan's update on McCaffrey following their loss to the Bills, it doesn't seem too promising for the star running back.

McCaffrey appeared to hurt his right knee after being taken down by his shoestring, forcing him to land on his right knee with most of his body weight.

Given McCaffrey's history with lower-body injuries throughout his career, signs aren't pointing to him returning this season if what Shanahan believes to be true is confirmed. If McCaffrey's injury ends up being season-ending, that could be the finishing blow for a team that's faced injury after injury.

And with the team's lack of stars evident in their play, the loss of McCaffrey will make their lack of star power even more apparent.

That is if McCaffrey is confirmed to have a season-ending PCL injury. Even if he returns, however, the 2024 season is looking like the end of a dominant era for the 49ers.