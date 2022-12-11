By Owen Crisafulli · 2 min read

The San Francisco 49ers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers are gearing up for a wildly important matchup in Week 14. But this game has a bit of an added flair to it, and it will see the 49ers third-string quarterback Brock Purdy face off against the greatest quarterback of all time in Tom Brady. As a result, it should be a fairly interesting contest.

By now, we all know Brady’s rise to stardom as a sixth-round pick in the 2000 NFL Draft by the New England Patriots. Purdy himself has had to overcome some pretty long odds in his career, as he was the final pick of the 2022 NFL Draft, which made him known as “Mr. Irrelevant” for his draft class. But Purdy led the 49ers to a surprise victory in Week 13 over the high-powered Miami Dolphins, and his ex-coach offered a bold take of confidence ahead of his duel with Brady.

“When the 49ers scout came in during the season, he said, ‘Man, this Brock Purdy had this incredible camp. And I said, ‘I’m gonna tell you. Something is going to happen and this guy is going to make you really proud that you guys drafted him.’ He’s an elite competitor and he’s the same guy every day. So, I really wasn’t shocked that that happened. He’s got some of those really special intangibles that make really special quarterbacks.” – Matt Campbell, NFL.com

Purdy certainly delivered in relief of Jimmy Garoppolo in Week 13, and the 49ers will be hoping he can do so again in Week 14 against Brady and the Bucs. Whether or not he can deliver could play a huge role in determining how San Francisco’s playoff hopes shape up over the next few weeks. But if you ask Campbell, it sounds like he’s expecting Purdy to deliver in his first career start in Week 14.