The San Francisco 49ers won’t have Jimmy Garoppolo for the rest of the season after the quarterback suffered a devastating left injury in Week 13’s win against the Miami Dolphins. The expectation is that Garoppolo is not going to have enough time to return to action this season, which also means that Brock Purdy suddenly finds himself atop the 49ers quarterback pecking order.

Scheduled to make his first career NFL start in Week 14 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at home, a game that will see the rookie out of the Iowa State Cyclones football program go head-to-head against arguably the greatest football player of all time in Tom Brady, Purdy sounded more excited than worried when he spoke about that upcoming showdown (via NBC Sports).

“Yeah, I think it’s cool. I think it’s really cool. Dude has been playing football longer than I’ve been alive. So yeah, to have a first start against the GOAT, it’s going to be pretty cool. But just any other game, man, it’s got to be efficient, do my thing and play football.”

Selected by the 49ers in the seventh round (26nd overall) of the 2022 NFL Draft. Purdy had seen very minimal action on the field this season before getting called upon to lead San Francisco’s offense in the Miami game following the Garoppolo injury. Purdy completed 25 of 37 passes against the Dolphins for 210 yards, two touchdowns, and an interception. It was not a bad performance for Purdy, who should feed off the confidence he built in the Miami game, heading into the meeting with the Buccaneers.