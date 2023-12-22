Michael Lombardi defends Brock Purdy from the labels of being a game manager and a system quarterback.

NFL analyst Michael Lombardi took to his X (formerly known as Twitter) to talk about the treatment San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy receives compared to other players at the same position in the NFL. He said the labels of “game manager” and “system quarterback” is not fair in the eyes of Lombardi.

“Purdy is labeled a game manager and a system quarterback, which is unfair,” Lombardi said. “All quarterbacks need the right system to function. The system can only work when the talent enhances the system. Did Nick Mullens or CJ Beathard make the system shine in San Francisco? Nope.”

He makes the comparison to a player like Jacksonville Jaguars star Trevor Lawrence who has been up-and-down this season. He asks questions to his followers on social media that if Purdy has the aforementioned labels, what about the University of Clemson product?

“But Purdy is only good because of the system? Seems like a contradiction,” Lombardi said. “If Purdy is all system, then what is Lawrence? Why has Lawrence been unable to beat good teams at home or play well in big games? Is it because of the talent in Jacksonville? The offense? Or both?”

Is 49ers' Purdy being mistreated?

Then in a column he wrote on VSIN.com from Lombardi, he made the scenario that if Lawrence had the same numbers Purdy does, then he would “easily” be the MVP. For Purdy on the other hand, the claim is that he's a product of head coach Kyle Shanahan's system.

“If Lawrence had Brock Purdy’s numbers this season, he would easily be the MVP, and the folks in Canton would be asking for his jacket size, preparing for his arrival in fifteen years,” Lombardi said. “Do you believe if Lawrence was in San Francisco, he would duplicate the Purdy numbers? Take a moment to answer before assuming the answer is yes. ”

Is it because of where Purdy was drafted?

Why the double standard with Purdy and other quarterbacks? Lombardi said it depends on where each player was drafted. Using the Lawrence comparison again, he said that because the Jaguar was selected with the No. 1 overall pick in 2021, he's better than Purdy in some people's eyes.

“The only reason you might be unwilling to concede that Purdy is better than Lawrence lies entirely because of draft status, not performance. If you did a blind study of the two, Purdy would be the better player,” Lombardi said. “I wouldn’t trade Purdy for Lawrence even up, nor would Kyle Shanahan. The tape doesn’t lie. Purdy is better than good; he is sensational with his timing, accuracy and decision-making. Watch the tape, don’t make excuses or labels.”

All in all, Purdy is having an exceptional season as he's throwing for 3,795 yards, 29 touchdowns, and seven interceptions as he's led the 49ers to a conference-leading 11-3 record. On the other hand, Lawrence has passed for 3,525 yards, 18 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions as the Jaguars are 8-6, tied with two other teams in the AFC South.

The 49ers continue to have a strong season as their next opponent is on Christmas Day against the Baltimore Ravens who is the No. 1 team in the AFC at the moment. After that, San Francisco finishes off the season against the likes of the Washington Commanders and the Los Angeles Rams as they try to make a run at the Super Bowl.