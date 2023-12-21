Baltimore Ravens HC John Harbaugh reveals what makes San Francisco 49ers QB Brock Purdy incredible ahead of Week 16 matchup

Two NFL MVP candidates will face off in Week 16 when Brock Purdy and Lamar Jackson battle on Christmas Day. Jackson has emerged in one the NFL's better quarterbacks since the Baltimore Ravens drafted him toward the end of the first round in 2018. He's put up record-breaking numbers as a dual-threat quarterback, and was the NFL MVP in 2019.

Meanwhile, Purdy has been a pleasant surprise over the past season and a half. Originally an afterthought when the San Francisco 49ers drafted him last overall in 2022, Purdy rose to the challenge while filling in due to quarterback injuries. His initial success was credited to the team around him, but as Purdy emerges into a true MVP candidate, it's hard not to recognize the totality of game.

Ravens coach John Harbaugh offered his own insight into what makes Purdy so good, with similarities to how Ravens safety Kyle Hamilton described Purdy Wednesday.

“He sees things. He gets the ball out quick. He can make every throw. He throws a beautiful ball, moves around the pocket, scrambles when he needs to, throws on the run when he needs to, operates the system really well — all the things that I’m sure their coaches really want to see in a quarterback,” Harbaugh said of Purdy, via The Athletic's David Lombardi.

Like Harbaugh pointed out, Brock Purdy has become known for his anticipation and decision making this season. On top of this, he can make plays with his legs and improvise in the pocket when necessary, like he did on his touchdown pass to Christian McCaffrey against the Cardinals. Thanks to these traits, the second-year quarterback now leads the NFL in passing touchdowns, yards per attempt, QBR and passer rating. He's completed 69.8% of his passes for 3,795 yards and 29 touchdowns while averaging 9.9 yards per attempt.