Brock Purdy vs. Patrick Mahomes = Eli Manning vs. Tom Brady.

When the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs face off in the Super Bowl, the quarterback matchup might feel familiar. On one side, you have a contender for greatest of all time in Patrick Mahomes, and on the other, you have an understated and possibly underrated signal-caller in Brock Purdy. To former New York Giants QB Eli Manning, this feels a lot like when he took on the great Tom Brady and the New England Patriots.

“Who do you think today do you think could be the Eli Manning, who could kind of be the GOAT-slayer, if you will?” Pat McAfee Show co-host Boston Connor asked Manning on the Wednesday episode, referring to Manning’s two Super Bowl victories over Tom Brady.

“It’s there right in front of you. It’s set up,” Manning responded. “It’s gotta be Brock Purdy. It’s a guy from the NFC. The guy was the last pick in the draft — I wasn’t that — but he’s in a Super Bowl, he’s chill, he’s cool under pressure, he’s been down in playoff games, and all he does is go on fire in the fourth quarter and make outstanding plays and big-time throws.”

"It’s a fair comparison to start mentioning Patrick Mahomes … Brady … and the Patriots in the same world." —@EliManning on the @PatMcAfeeShow pic.twitter.com/qnDvNSXKfU — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) January 31, 2024

Sure, Manning’s last name is what it is, and he was the No. 1 pick in the 2004 NFL Draft, but in demeanor and the way many fans weren’t sold on his skillset, there are a lot of similarities between the Giants' Eli Manning and the 49ers' Brock Purdy.

This matchup between an up-and-coming 49ers squad and a Chiefs team looking for its third Lombardi in a decade has major Patriots-Giants vibes. And, as Manning points out, it starts with Mahomes.

“The Chiefs these last six years, they’ve just been almost unbeatable. And in the playoffs, they’ve been so good, and they get to Super Bowls,” Eli said. “So, it’s a fair comparison to start mentioning Patrick Mahomes in the Brady and the Kansas City, and the Patriots kind of in that same world.”

It’s a good comparison by Manning and should make fans excited for the Super Bowl. Now, if the game ends on a miracle helmet catch by 49ers wide receiver Ray-Ray McCloud, that would really be something!