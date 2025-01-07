Kyle Shanahan said he’s excited about the San Francisco 49ers offseason while Nick Bosa dropped a truth bomb about missing the playoffs. But Shanahan might not have a say in whether Charvarius Ward sticks around because Ward's “California trauma” could impact his free-agency future, according to a post on X by Matt Lively.

Charvarius Mooney Ward goes into detail about potentially coming back to the #49ers next year, but also the PTSD he has from being here and the trauma he suffered of losing a child.

49ers CB Charvarius Ward may get big payday

Ward said he doesn’t know if the 49ers can afford him.

“There’s a chance I can come back,” Ward said. “I just want to go somewhere where I’m wanted and loved. I feel that’s what I need right now, a lot of love. And I know the (49ers) love me. But in this business, a lot of times money talks.”

Another problem, along with the contract, is what Ward experienced on a personal level.

“I got a lot of trauma in California,” Ward said. “The worst thing that’s ever happened to me, happened in California. It brings up bad memories. Every time I get on a plane and come, it just brings up bad memories.”

Plus, Ward is on his own in California, he said.

“I go to bed every night by myself because my girl won’t come back to California because of what happened,” Ward said. “It’s hard being alone. She’s my strength. I need her.

“I get PTSD. I’ll be throwing up. Waking up in the middle of the middle. Sweating. It’s tough.”

Ward began his career with the Chiefs. He played four seasons in Kansas City before joining the 49ers in 2022. Last year he turned in a Pro Bowl season with five interceptions and 23 passes defended — leading the league in that category. This year, in five fewer games, he had zero picks and only seven passes defended.

Earlier this season, Shanahan shared his thoughts on the tragedy Ward experienced, according to 49erswebzone.com.

“Anyone who has a kid, once you have a kid — you don't realize it until you have one — but the day you have it, it becomes your biggest fear in life,” Shanahan said. “And to watch it happen to someone we're so close to.

“And to have to talk to him yesterday through this tragedy — she was at the game (against the Cowboys on Sunday) and everything, and he put her to bed Sunday night and woke up Monday morning, and it was over. It's everyone's biggest fear, but just to hear it happen to someone is as crushing and devastating as it gets. And there really aren't words for it. You've just gotta be there for someone as much as you can be and just help them as much as you can.”