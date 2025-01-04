The 2024 campaign has not gone the way the San Francisco 49ers hoped it would. After nearly winning Super Bowl 58 last season, the Niners fell apart this year and will miss the postseason for the first time since 2020. While many folks are viewing this as a lost season, star pass rusher Nick Bosa is viewing it as an opportunity for the team to come back better than ever.

While it isn't the only reason they struggled this season, a rash of injuries destroyed San Fran throughout the year, with pretty much every key player missing time along the way. That included Bosa, who has missed three games this season with a variety of different ailments. And while he could choose to be upset about his team failing to reach the postseason, Bosa is opting to look at it from a different light, noting how the extra month off should help the 49ers for the upcoming season.

“It's going to be huge,” Bosa said of the 49ers extended offseason. “I think we kind of needed it as a team. It's definitely a grind. It's only one more month, but adding another month on top of what you've already done feels like three months, so it's a huge, huge thing.”

Nick Bosa, 49ers looking to get right for the 2025 campaign

Nobody has really managed to have the season they were hoping for in San Francisco, and that includes Bosa, who has nine sacks (which is a low figure for him) while battling through a myriad of injuries. Losing other key players on the defensive line certainly hasn't helped, which is why getting some extra time off could end up making things so much easier for the Niners next season.

Bosa sounds excited to attack the offseason, and considering how the 2024 campaign went for San Francisco, they will be eager to get back on track in the 2025. But first, they have to wrap up their current campaign, as they will be in action against the Arizona Cardinals in their season finale in Week 18.