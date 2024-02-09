It's a well-deserved honor for Christian McCaffrey.

A couple of days before trying to win the Super Bowl 58 trophy, San Francisco 49ers star Christian McCaffrey bagged a different hardware. On Friday, the star running back was named the 2023 AP Offensive Player of the Year after an incredibly dominant season.

There was no question about McCaffrey securing the honor, with the voting showing a landslide victory for him. The 49ers RB got 39 first-place votes, with Tyreek Hill coming in second but with just seven first-place votes, per Rob Maaddi of Associated Press. In total, McCaffrey got 222 points, more than the combined points of the next four to him. Hill had 139 points, CeeDee Lamb had 45, Lamar Jackson with 45 and Dak Prescott with five for a total of 221.

Christian McCaffrey certainly deserves the honor, though. He was simply unstoppable, and it was just so hard to slow him down considering the various ways he can score. While he is a running back, he has also proven that he can score in the air. Overall, McCaffrey finished the season with a total scrimmage yards of 2023, the most in the league during the season. He tallied 21 total touchdowns, 14 on the ground and seven through receptions.

McCaffrey himself is candidate for the MVP award, though the odds are against him for that award. Regardless, McCaffrey has definitely shown he's still the most dangerous player in the NFL today.

Sure enough, 49ers fans are hoping that he would be able to put that on display this coming Sunday when they face Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs in the big game.