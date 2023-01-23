Christian McCaffrey has been one of the San Francisco 49ers’ key factors in their run to the NFC Championship Game. After playing hurt during the 49ers‘ Divisional Round win, McCaffrey’s injury status seems to be trending in a positive direction.

The 49ers advanced to the NFC Championship after defeating the Dallas Cowboys 19-12. McCaffrey ran 10 times for 35 yards and a touchdown, adding six receptions for 22 yards. McCaffrey dealt with a calf contusion during the Cowboys’ matchup and is currently day-to-day. However, 49ers’ head coach Kyle Shanahan confirmed that McCaffrey should play against the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Championship, via Myles Simmons Pro Football Talk.

Heading into Week 7, San Francisco acquired Christian McCaffrey from the Carolina Panthers for a package headlined by a second-round 2023 draft pick. In 11 games for the 49ers, McCaffrey rushed for 746 yards and six touchdowns. He added another 464 receiving yards and four additional scores.

Overall, McCaffrey earned 1880 all-purpose yards during the regular season, third highest in the NFL. He was a boon for the entire 49ers’ offense, who entered the postseason ranked fifth in total offense by averaging 365.6 yards per game.

While McCaffrey is dealing with some calf discomfort, San Francisco will need him to be at the top of his game against the Eagles. Philadelphia held the best record in the NFL heading into the postseason at 14-3. The Eagles are also coming off of a monster 38-7 over the Giants in the Divisional Round.

For now, it looks like McCaffrey will be playing in the NFC Championship. His presence will be key for the offense and the entire San Francisco organization as they try to punch their ticket to the Super Bowl.