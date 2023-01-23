San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey has been a big addition to the 49ers offense this season. And on Sunday in the NFL playoffs, the former Stanford Cardinal showed how big of a factor he has been.

McCaffrey scored a two-yard touchdown to give the 49ers a 16-9 lead on Sunday. With that score, he now has a touchdown in eight consecutive games. This is the longest streak by a 49ers player since wide receiver Terrell Owens in 1998.

The 49ers went on to win the game. McCaffrey had 10 carries for 35 yards and a touchdown. While not necessarily dominant, McCaffrey led the team in receptions. He had six catches for 22 yards on eight targets.

The 49ers never trailed the Cowboys during the game Sunday. McCaffrey’s touchdown served as the only touchdown for either side in this game, as San Francisco kicker Robbie Gould provided the rest of the scoring.

McCaffrey came over to the 49ers in a midseason trade with the Carolina Panthers. In return, San Francisco sent Carolina four draft picks, including a 2023 second-round pick.

While 49ers general manager John Lynch wasn’t sure if McCaffrey was needed, he is certainly happy with the return on his investment. He has helped the 49ers become a more explosive offense, and that hasn’t gone unnoticed.

“Kyle’s (Shanahan) going to coach everyone hard, and when he makes comments to Christian, Christian listens,” Lynch told the media recently, “and Christian’s become a better football player since being here, and that’s kind of cool to watch. It says a lot about who he is.”

The 49ers are making their third NFC Championship appearance in four years. Their matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles next week is their second consecutive appearance in the NFC title game.