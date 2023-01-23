The San Francisco 49ers are moving on in the NFL playoffs. After a home win against the Dallas Cowboys, they will hit the road to face the Philadelphia Eagles next Sunday as they look to return to the Super Bowl. They will have to watch out for Christian McCaffrey’s calf injury as they prepare to face the mighty Eagles.

McCaffrey played a key part in the 49ers’ win over the Cowboys but his workload diminished over the course of the game as he battled an issue with his right calf. He said that his calf is nothing to worry about, according to Cam Inman of the Mercury News.

“I was fighting but made it through, made it through great. [My calf] is nothing bad. All good,” McCaffrey said after the 49ers’ win, via The Mercury News.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network called the injury “a little bit of a strain” that McCaffrey felt throughout the game and that it is something to monitor. His importance to the San Francisco offense is key, so making sure he is good to go against a tough Eagles defense will indeed be crucial.

Christian McCaffrey had just 57 yards from scrimmage on 16 touches but also scored a key touchdown in the 4th quarter in the 49ers’ Divisional Round victory. The superstar running back will have to be ready to go for the NFC Championship Game, as the Eagles’ defense will make things very hard on Brock Purdy.