San Francisco 49ers star running back Christian McCaffrey is dealing with Achilles tendonitis according to head coach Kyle Shanahan, per John Dickinson of KNBR. McCaffrey did not play in the 49ers' 32-19 victory over the New York Jets on Monday, but Shanahan said the running back would have played if it were a postseason contest, according to Dickinson.

Shanahan seemingly downplayed any potential severity of the injury with his postseason comments. Perhaps the running back will return soon. The good news for San Francisco is that running back Jordan Mason played well in the game amid McCaffrey's absence. If McCaffrey does miss Week 2, which is uncertain at the moment, Mason can be trusted in the backfield.

Mason recorded 147 yards and a touchdown on 28 attempts in Monday's victory. It was a stellar performance to open the new season for Mason. He is clearly capable of making a big impact. In fact, Mason still could play an important role even when McCaffrey returns to the team.

San Francisco is certainly hopeful that McCaffrey can return as soon as possible nonetheless.

Christian McCaffrey's injury situation

McCaffrey is one of the best running backs in the NFL when healthy. His status was uncertain leading into Monday. The 49ers ultimately announced that he would not play against the Jets.

San Francisco will closely monitor McCaffrey's injury situation ahead of Week 2. The 49ers will go head-to-head with the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday in a road clash. Minnesota will present a challenge for San Francisco so having McCaffrey back on the field would be incredibly helpful to say the least.

For now, all the 49ers can do is hope for the best. Again, Mason's big game will provide optimism regardless of McCaffrey's final status.

We will continue to monitor and provide updates on Christian McCaffrey's injury as they are made available.