The San Francisco 49ers came out with a win against the Seattle Seahawks on Thursday Night Football, but not without an injury to one of their key offensive players.

“The NFL’s leading rusher, 49ers RB Jordan Mason, is believed to have suffered a sprained AC joint during Thursday night’s win at Seattle that is not considered serious, but he will undergo further testing today, per sources,” ESPN's Adam Schefter tweeted on X, formerly Twitter.

Mason returned for one play in the second half but then missed the rest of the game. Mason had been doing a solid job replacing Christian McCaffrey while he's out, and hopefully, his injury isn't serious.