Christian McCaffrey joins Ladainian Tomlinson with epic TD performance in win vs. Rams

On Sunday, San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey showed why the team traded for him. He had an absolute monster game in all facets, helping the 49ers to a crucial, 31-14 win over the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.

McCaffrey became the first NFL player since LaDainian Tomlinson in 2005 to throw for a touchdown, rush for a touchdown and catch a touchdown in the same game, according to ESPN Stats & Info.

He is also the first player to have 30 rush yards, 30 receiving yards and 30 passing yards in a single game since he did it, back in 2018.

The 49ers made the big move trading for McCaffrey a little over a week ago. He did not play an integral role in the 49ers offense in last week’s loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. But with an entire week or practice under his belt, he looked like the McCaffrey of old.

He opened up the scoring for San Francisco, connecting with Brandon Aiyuk for a 34-yard touchdown. Midway through the third quarter, Christian McCaffrey made a beautiful leaping catch for a nine-yard touchdown, giving San Fran the lead for good. In the fourth quarter, he put the game away with one-yard touchdown run after a long one that set it up.

This is exactly what the 49ers were hoping for when they made the trade. Keep in mind, Deebo Samuel did not even play in this game. The 49ers will look to get him back next week as San Francisco head back home to face the Los Angeles Chargers. If they have everyone in the fold, this offense is going to be very difficult to stop.