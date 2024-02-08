Let's take a look at the Super Bowl 58 MVP race, and who could potentially walk away as the MVP of Super Bowl 58.

The highly anticipated Super Bowl 58 is set to be a thrilling showdown between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers. Both teams have overcome fierce competition to earn their spot in the championship game, and fans are eagerly awaiting what promises to be an electrifying clash.

The Chiefs, led by the exceptional quarterback Patrick Mahomes, will bring their high-powered offense to the field, aiming to outscore the 49ers' formidable defense. Conversely, the 49ers, known for their strong running game and solid defense, will look to control the clock and limit with the check-down king Brock Purdy. The matchup between the Chiefs' offense and the 49ers' defense is sure to be a key factor in determining the game's outcome.

As for the Super Bowl 58 MVP award, all eyes will be on the star players of both teams. Patrick Mahomes, with his exceptional passing ability and knack for making clutch plays, is a strong contender for the MVP honor if he leads the Chiefs to victory. On the 49ers' side, their star quarterback and running back duo of Brock Purdy and Christian McCaffrey also have a significant impact and could emerge as potential MVP candidates with standout performances.

Here are the Super Bowl 58 MVP odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

Super Bowl 58 MVP Odds

Patrick Mahomes: +150

Brock Purdy: +210

Christian McCaffrey: +450

Travis Kelce: +1400

Isiah Pacheco: +2500

Why Patrick Mahomes will win MVP

The stage is set. Patrick Mahomes, gunslinger extraordinaire, faces the formidable San Francisco defense in Super Bowl 58. Can lightning strike thrice for the Chiefs' QB and secure his third Super Bowl MVP in just five years?

Mahomes boasts three Super Bowl appearances, two wins, and two MVPs. That veteran poise is invaluable against a young 49ers defense, especially in the pressure cooker of the big game. He's seen every blitz, every coverage, and thrives under duress.

Mahomes still has an arsenal around him. Travis Kelce is a matchup nightmare, Rashee Rice adds savvy route running, and Marquez Valdez-Scantling's speed stretches the field. This diversity keeps the 49ers guessing, creating openings for Mahomes' laser throws.

In 12 of the last 17 Super Bowls, the winning QB snagged MVP honors. Mahomes' track record speaks for itself – he thrives in these moments. Remember his iconic Super Bowl LIV comeback? Expect another Mahomes masterclass on the biggest stage.

Why Brock Purdy will win MVP

Brock Purdy, the last pick in the 2022 draft, enters Super Bowl LVIII against the high-powered Chiefs defense. Forget the underdog narrative, Purdy will silence the doubters and claim MVP glory.

Since taking over, Purdy boasts a cool 24-5 record, including clutch playoff wins. He thrives under pressure, showcasing poise and decision-making beyond his years. He won't be fazed by Mahomes' theatrics. The 49ers boast the NFL's top red zone offense, converting touchdowns an astounding 78% of the time. Purdy's accuracy and quick releases exploit even the slightest openings, making every drive a scoring threat.

Forget the early labels. Purdy throws darts! He finished the season with a passer rating of 107.3 and 5th in passing yards. He can attack all areas of the field, keeping the Chiefs' secondary honest. The narrative paints Mahomes as the favorite, but Purdy's composure, offensive firepower, and Shanahan's brilliance make him a legitimate MVP threat. Don't underestimate Mr. Irrelevant, he might just steal the show on Super Bowl Sunday.

Why Christian McCaffrey will win MVP

Christian McCaffrey is a strong contender for the Super Bowl 58 MVP against the Chiefs defense. His exceptional performance and versatility make him a potential game-changer. McCaffrey, the San Francisco 49ers' dynamic running back, has been a central figure in their championship aspirations, showcasing his ability to rewrite the narrative and deliver outstanding results.

His versatility creates matchup nightmares and opens up the entire playbook for the 49ers, making him a potential candidate to steal the show in the Super Bowl. Additionally, in a game where the spotlight usually shines on quarterbacks, McCaffrey's potential to make game-winning catches or game-sealing touchdown runs could easily sway the MVP narrative.

Why Travis Kelce will win MVP

While eyes often fall on Mahomes or Purdy, the real key to the 49ers' demise might just be a familiar face, Travis Kelce. The veteran tight end could silence the doubters and etch his name on the MVP trophy.

Kelce isn't just catching passes, he's swallowing entire defenses. In the playoffs, he boasts a ridiculous 36.5% of Mahomes' passing yards and 75% of his passing touchdowns. He's Mahomes' security blanket, the go-to option tearing through coverage. No tight end has ever won Super Bowl MVP. Kelce, entering his prime and arguably the best TE ever, could rewrite history. Voters love a good story, and Kelce's dominant performance would be hard to ignore.

Why Isiah Pacheco will win MVP

While San Francisco boasts a stout defense, their run defense has shown cracks. They surrendered over 100 rushing yards in eight games and 318 combined yards in the playoffs. Pacheco could exploit this weakness. He's quietly become a Chiefs offensive weapon. In the playoffs, he's carried the ball 63 times, showcasing power, vision, and surprising receiving skills. With Clyde Edwards-Helaire out, Pacheco's role could expand even further.

Andy Reid is known for his masterful use of the running game. Expect creative plays to get Pacheco involved, using misdirection and zone blocking to exploit the 49ers' aggressive front. A young running back, drafted late, becoming Super Bowl MVP? It's the stuff of sports movies. Pacheco's underdog status and potential impact could win over voters seeking a feel-good story.

Super Bowl 58 MVP prediction

It's really hard to not play it safe here and take the best player on the football field and that is Patrick Mahomes. He has had the best run in the playoffs out of any player this year and if the Kansas City Chiefs win yet again it will be because of him. Take Patrick Mahomes to capture his third Super Bowl victory and third Super Bowl MVP.

Super Bowl 58 MVP prediction: Patrick Mahomes (+150)