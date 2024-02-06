Is there anything that Christian McCaffrey can't do? He'll look to prove that in Super Bowl 58.

Since coming over from the Carolina Panthers in a trade, running back Christian McCaffrey has more than proven his worth and then some since joining the San Francisco 49ers. He's been the most prolific running back in the game during a time when the position has lost its value and appreciation. Now, McCaffrey could prove that he might be the 49ers' most valuable player going into Super Bowl 58 against the Kansas City Chiefs.

McCaffrey has been not only a huge part of the 49ers' offense this season, but he's at times been the offense. Of course, that's not surprising with McCaffrey's talents, who is not only lethal as a rusher but also just as much so out of the backfield as a receiver, leading the league in yards from scrimmage (2,023) and all-purpose yards, per Pro-Football-Reference.

That puts the 49ers' running back in a position to be used just as effectively in Super Bowl 58 as he was the rest of the season. So, let's get into some Christian McCaffrey bold predictions for Super Bowl 58.

Christian McCaffrey scores the first and last touchdown for the 49ers in Super Bowl 58

In the game against the Packers, it was McCaffrey who capped it off with a game-winning score, while against the Lions, it was the running back who started the game with a touchdown. With Super Bowl 58 against the Chiefs, maybe he can start and finish the game with scores.

Christian McCaffrey has double-digit carries and targets

As mentioned, McCaffrey isn't just great as a running back but also as a receiver. In 16 games during the regular season, McCaffrey had three games in which he had double-digit carries with double-digit targets. The 49ers went 2-1 in those games. One of those was in the Divisional Round against the Packers, where McCaffrey had 17 carries for 98 yards with two touchdowns and seven receptions on 10 targets for 30 yards.

However, to say that McCaffrey won't be a large part of head coach Kyle Shanahan's game plan would likely be erroneous. I'd expect Shanahan to get McCaffrey as much involved as possible, in the running and the passing game.

Christian McCaffrey has at least 150 yards of total offense

In 16 games, McCaffrey averaged 126.4 yards per game from scrimmage. Unless he suffers a significant injury that sidelines or limits his performance, seeing him hit that average should be feasible. But being that this is bold predictions and the Super Bowl, let's add to it, giving him at least 150 yards of total offense.

Christian McCaffrey loses a fumble

Another part of the game that makes McCaffrey such a great player is his lack of fumbling the ball. All throughout the regular season, he had only had three fumbles, with two of those being lost. So far in the postseason, he's stayed fumble-free. In his entire career, he's fumbled just 12 times, with just four lost per StatMuse.

If the 49ers win, McCaffrey will win the Super Bowl 58 MVP trophy

If McCaffrey can do just half of these predictions on the list, there's no reason to believe he's not walking out of Las Vegas with two trophies — one being the Lombardi and the other being the game MVP. McCaffrey's abilities are something we haven't quite seen at the running back position for some time, and a lot of that has to do with Shanahan knowing the importance of the position. The 49ers' head coach knows the value of the run game; that's why he's often probably seen using McCaffrey too much. It's doubtful that he will say no to any usage in the Super Bowl, though.