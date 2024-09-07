The San Francisco 49ers are listing star running back Christian McCaffrey as questionable for Week 1 against the New York Jets with calf and Achilles injuries, per Tom Pelissero of NFL Network. San Francisco has time before they need to make a final decision on his status, as they will not play until Monday. Nevertheless, this will be a situation worth closely monitoring to say the least.

It was previously reported that the team is hopeful that McCaffrey can play. His calf injury was previously known about, but the Achilles injury was reported recently. McCaffrey's multiple injuries do leave room for concern. It remains to be seen if he will indeed play on Monday evening.

Christian McCaffrey's injury situation

McCaffrey has dealt with injury trouble in the past. The 28-year-old running back was able to play in 16 games during the 2023 season with the 49ers, however. He led the league in rushing yards with 1,459 and added 14 touchdowns. Additionally, McCaffrey recorded 67 receptions, 564 receiving yards and seven touchdowns through the air.

McCaffrey's versatility out of the backfield makes him one of the most all-around dangerous running backs in the NFL. When healthy, McCaffrey is almost impossible to contain on a consistent basis. Of course, playing for a talented 49ers' offense only helps his potential.

San Francisco will remain confident against the Jets even if McCaffrey is unable to play. They feature a strong defense to go along with their high-powered offensive attack. With that being said, their chances of earning a victory will certainly increase with McCaffrey on the field.

The team will provide updates leading into Monday. For now, it appears there is a chance McCaffrey could be a gametime decision. We will continue to monitor and provide updates on Christian McCaffrey's injury status as they are made available.