It was recently revealed that San Francisco 49ers star running back Christian McCaffrey is dealing with multiple injuries. He was limited during Thursday's practice as a result. NFL insider Ian Rapoport recently provided an important McCaffrey update while speaking on NFL Network.

“For the San Francisco 49ers Christian McCaffrey did practice yesterday (Thursday),” Rapoport said. “Has been back at practice this week. Was limited but should be fine in the game. All this is good and expected. Was not exactly expected was the team added… now that they have to be specific on the injury report, they added Achilles to the designation along with calf letting you believe he was dealing with either a multitude of injuries or maybe a little different injury than we all expected. Wasn't just the calf strain we thought.”

McCaffrey's calf injury has been known about for some time. The Achilles injury may have surprised some people around the NFL world, however. So is there reason for concern heading into Week 1?

“McCaffrey should be fine,” Rapoport continued, “but at least something to watch going forward.”

Christian McCaffrey looking to overcome injury concerns in Week 1 against Jets

The NFL season-opener was on Thursday night as the Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Baltimore Ravens 27-20. There will be NFL games Friday and Sunday as well. The 49ers will receive a bit of an advantage as their first game of the 2024 campaign is not until Monday night. This means McCaffrey will have more time to rest and recover.

Had the 49ers played on Thursday, one has to wonder if McCaffrey would have been available. The extra rest will only benefit the running back. His status is still unknown as of this story's writing but Rapoport seems fairly optimistic about his chances of playing. Of course, his status will be worth closely monitoring throughout the weekend leading into Monday evening.