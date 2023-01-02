By Angelo Guinhawa · 2 min read

The San Francisco 49ers didn’t have the best game in Week 17 against the Las Vegas Raiders, but running back Christian McCaffrey is proud of what they accomplished in the win.

San Francisco and Las Vegas had an intense battle throughout the match that went into overtime. No team was able to really get that much cushion, with both the 49ers and Raiders trading blows in every opportunity they get. The Niners ended up winning 37-34 after a Jared Stidham interception in OT allowed kicker Robbie Gould to make up for his fourth quarter mistake and hit the 23-yard game-winner.

After the win, McCaffrey admitted he enjoyed the showdown, especially since it’s something that he has dreamt of as a kid: a situation when his team is making a comeback and then pulling it off in the most crucial play.

The 49ers running back added that it’s not bad for the team to have such games, as it could very well be a learning experience for them.

“Those games are so much fun, the kind you dream about as a kid, when they’re back and forth, and you have to claw your way back. It’s good for us to have that type of game. We’ll build off mistakes and capitalize on the things we did well,” McCaffrey shared, per Cam Inman of San Jose Mercury.

San Francisco has certainly proven that they have that winning mentality even in tough situations, which will certainly be crucial come playoff time when every play matters.

A tougher road awaits Christian McCaffrey and the 49ers in the playoffs, though they are definitely a must-watch as they become one of the most interesting teams in the NFL this campaign.