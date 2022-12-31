By Aidan Cotter · 4 min read

The San Francisco 49ers (11-4) visit the Las Vegas Raiders (6-9) on Sunday. Action kicks off at 4:05 pm ET. Below we continue our NFL odds series with a 49ers-Raiders prediction and pick.

San Francisco is 11-4 and has clinched the NFC West. The 49ers are 10-5 against the spread while 53% of their games have gone under the projected point total. They’ve won eight consecutive games heading into this week thanks to last week’s 17-point win over Washington. Las Vegas is 6-9 and, while they technically have not been eliminated from the playoffs, would need to win out and get a lot of help to make the playoffs. The Raiders are 7-8 against the spread while 50% of their games have gone over. They’ve lost two of their previous three games thanks to last week’s three-point loss to the Steelers.

Here are the 49ers-Raiders NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Odds: 49ers-Raiders Odds

San Francisco 49ers: -9.5 (-110)

Las Vegas Raiders: +9.5 (-110)

Over: 42.5 (-110)

Under: 42.5 (-110)

Why The 49ers Could Cover The Spread

San Francisco has an excellent chance to cover against a Raiders team without much to play for thanks to their strong two-way play. The 49ers feature a strong offense that ranks eighth in scoring (25 PPG) and ninth in total offense (363 YPG). Their real identity lies on the defensive side of the ball. San Francisco has the best defense in the NFL as they rank first in points allowed (15.1 PPG) and total defense (290 YPG). They could potentially get some help on offense as Deebo Samuel practiced for the first time since injuring his hamstring.

The 49ers may be on their third quarterback of the season, but that hasn’t stopped them from having one of the best offenses in the NFL. San Francisco runs the ball nearly half of the time and is in the top 10 in rushing offense (135 YPG). The patented Shanahan running game is led by star Christian McCaffery who has amassed 580 yards and five touchdowns on the ground. He’s added an additional 358 yards and three scores through the air. Vegas has the 17th-ranked rushing defense (117 YPG) – setting CMC and company up for another big day.

The 49ers have a number of offensive weapons, with five players rushing for over 200 yards this season and six players amassing 200+ receiving yards. TE George Kittle has been the hot hand through the air of late, as he’s caught 10 passes for 213 yards and four touchdowns over the last week.

Why The Raiders Could Cover The Spread

Las Vegas hasn’t had the season they’d hoped for when they traded for star receiver Davante Adams in the offseason. They’re all-but eliminated from playoff contention and have now benched starting quarterback Derek Carr who has since left the team. However, the Raiders still roster a number of weapons, especially on offense. Las Vegas ranks 12th in scoring (23.2 PPG) and 14th in total offense (347 YPG). They do struggle on defense, however, ranking 23rd in points allowed (23.3 PPG) and 25th in total defense (361 YPG). It won’t get any better on that side of the ball with starting cornerback Rock Ya-Sin hitting injured reserve.

The Raiders heavily prefer to pass as their offense features a 40-60 run-pass split. However, backup Jarrett Stidham will make his first start of the season in place of Derrick Carr which could switch up their tendencies. That being said, the 49ers are more susceptible to the pass than the run. San Francisco ranks 16th in pass yards allowed (215 YPG) and 19th in opposing completion percentage (65%). That could prove especially important considering Las Vegas’ receiving weapons. Despite the quarterback change, the Raiders have arguably the best WR/TE duo in the league in Davante Adams and Darren Waller. Adams caught 88 passes (10th) for 1,290 yards (sixth) and 12 touchdowns (first). Waller has been injured for the majority of the season but has caught seven passes for 108 yards and a score over the last two weeks.

Despite San Francisco’s strength against the run, Vegas features one of the best running backs in the NFL. Josh Jacobs has put together the best season of his career as he’s rushed for 1,539 yards (first) and 11 touchdowns (sixth). The 49ers allow the fewest rushing yards in the NFL (75 YPG) but Jacobs’ track record supports him being able to be productive regardless of the opposition. He’ll likely be called upon early and often given their quarterback situation.

Final 49ers-Raiders Prediction & Pick

Vegas’ quarterback situation makes this tricky to predict. San Francisco has been good enough over the last two months that I can’t help but lay the points. Ride the road favorites.

Final 49ers-Raiders Prediction & Pick: San Francisco 49ers -9.5

