Christian McCaffrey was traded from the Carolina Panthers to the San Francisco 49ers during last season. He’s already impressed with his new team, and recently shared lofty praise for the 49ers organization, per Cam Inman of the East Bay Times.

“In hindsight, I firmly believe it’s the best thing that ever happened to me,” McCaffrey said of joining San Francisco.

McCaffrey also commented on how he’s “proud” to be a member of the 49ers organization.

“I say this with the utmost respect, this is a family. It’s the first time I felt like, even alumni, just getting to know these guys, it’s special, it’s different, and there’s a reason it’s sustainable and has been for so long. The word I would use now is, just very proud to be a part of this organization.”

The feeling is mutual between the 49ers and Christian McCaffrey. Head coach Kyle Shanahan recently discussed McCaffrey’s pivotal offensive impact for San Francisco.

“You don’t have to make as much stuff up. Everyone wants to be like, ‘Oh, you got him now. How creative are you going to be?’ It’s like, ‘You don’t have to be as creative.’ He can beat that guy. We don’t have to help him,” Shanahan said of McCaffrey. “The defense has got to help the guy guarding him. That’s where it gets cool. And that’s what I love so much about Christian.”

Christian McCaffrey has a bright future with the 49ers. If San Francisco can figure out their quarterback uncertainty, they will be a legitimate Super Bowl contender in 2023-24.