Jack Deignan is an artist of many mediums who grew up playing every sport under the sun, contributing to his extreme passion for all major US sports today. He split his youth between the cities of Chicago and Cleveland and now resides in Los Angeles, as he recently received his undergraduate degree in English and Film & Tv from UCLA. When not following and writing about sports, Jack loves to make music, design, write stories and try new things.

The San Francisco 49ers are heading into a huge season, headlined by question marks at the quarterback position. Albeit the answers needed at the most important position, head coach Kyle Shanahan can take solace in the fact he will have Christian McCaffrey lining up all over the Niners offense in 2023. Shanahan was asked about how this impacts the offense he will scheme up, and he gave a candid answer, reports ProFootballTalk’s Josh Alper.

“It makes it easier. It calms your mind a little bit. You don’t have to make as much stuff up. Everyone wants to be like, ‘Oh, you got him now. How creative are you going to be?’ It’s like, ‘You don’t have to be as creative.’ He can beat that guy. We don’t have to help him. The defense has got to help the guy guarding him. That’s where it gets cool. And that’s what I love so much about Christian.”

It seems like common sense that having Christian McCaffrey would make calling the Niners offense easier, however it is still surprising coming from Shanahan. The Niners head coach is known for his complex and creative schemes, but understands that McCaffrey is talented enough that he really just needs the ball in his hands. A huge advantage of having McCaffrey is that not only can he get the ball in the backfield, but he can lineup as a wideout as well with his great hands and route running ability.

As the 2023 NFL Season approaches, the Niners and Kyle Shanahan will be giving most of their focus to the quarterback position and competition between Brock Purdy, Trey Lance, and Sam Darnold. Regardless of who is the starter, they can be confident in success with the massive supplement of having Christian McCaffrey.