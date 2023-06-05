The San Francisco 49ers sent shockwaves to the NFL last season after they traded for star running back Christian McCaffrey in the middle of the campaign. CMC's arrival did deliver the desired results for the Niners, but in the end, the team still fell short of its ultimate goal. Well, San Francisco is hoping that all changes this coming season.

As expected, McCaffrey took some time to acclimatize himself to his new team. He made an instant impact with the 49ers, but it was clear that the adjustment phase also held him back to a certain extent. Right now, though, he's been with the team for more than enough time for Niners running backs coach Anthony Lynn to determine that it's going to be a big year ahead for the two-time Pro Bowler:

“He is a student of the game and he works his tail off,” Lynch said on Thursday, via Jennifer Lee Chan of NBC Sports. “Right now things are coming to him a lot faster than they did last year because he wasn’t familiar with the system. I’m just looking forward to where he can go next because he looks game-ready right now.”

As Lynn said, McCaffrey is an absolute workhorse. He's already a very talented player, but the fact that he just continues to keep his head down and puts the work in is what allows him to take his game to the next level — as well as that of his teammates:

“He leads by example and when you see one of your best players practicing and performing like that it elevates the whole team and even the coaching staff,” Lynn said.

Niners fans are definitely going to love this as they look forward to a very promising campaign ahead.