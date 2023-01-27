Ever since John Lynch traded for Christian McCaffrey, the San Francisco 49ers have become a much more dominant team. Lynch’s immediate reaction to landing McCaffrey shows just how badly the 49ers wanted the All-Pro running back.

San Francisco traded their second, third and fourth-round picks in 2023 to the Carolina Panthers, alongside a fifth-round pick in 2024 for McCaffrey. But no matter the cost, Lynch was still pumped up to have McCaffrey playing for the 49ers, via ESPN’s Nick Wagoner.

“We were like, Holy s**t, that’s a lot,” Lynch said of himself and 49ers’ head coach Kyle Shanahan. “But we got him.”

Lynch and Shanahan both agreed that McCaffrey could complete the 49ers’ offense. However, Shanahan – and many of the 49ers’ players themselves – doubted that San Francisco could actually trade for the star running back. Lynch had a plan though and told Shanahan there was a real chance McCaffrey could be playing for the 49ers.

“He said something like, ‘Yeah that’d be great, but there’s no f**king way,'” Lynch said of Shanahan. “And I was like no dude, I think this can happen, let’s see.”

McCaffrey played 11 games for the 49ers during the regular season. He rushed 159 times for 746 yards and six touchdowns while catching 52 passes for 464 yards and four touchdowns. His 1,880 all purpose ranked third in the NFL.

The 49ers’ offense has been one of the most dynamic in the NFL since acquiring McCaffrey. John Lynch was shocked to see San Francisco pull it off. Now he’ll he hoping the 49ers get full return on their McCaffrey deal by defeating the Eagles and reaching the Super Bowl.