San Francisco 49ers’ Christian McCaffrey and Houston Roughnecks’ Max Borghi are somehow two different people — and McCaffrey had a hilarious reaction to the striking similarity between the two football players on Tuesday.

The 23-year-old Borghi hasn’t quite earned a spot in the NFL after brief stints on the practice squads of the Indianapolis Colts, Denver Broncos and Pittsburgh Steelers; all three teams ended up releasing him over the past year.

The Washington State product was drafted to the XFL’s Houston Roughnecks in late Nov. 2022 and has been a key contributor for the team this season.

It was an interesting 2022 campaign to say the least for McCaffrey. He began the year with the Carolina Panthers, the team that drafted him with the eighth overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft.

After playing six games for the Panthers, he was traded to the San Francisco 49ers, where he played out the rest of the season, helping the team reach the NFC Championship Game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

He finished with 85 rushing attempts and 393 yards in Carolina, and was excellent in California, accumulating 746 rushing yards and six touchdowns over 11 regular season games for his new team.

He added 238 rushing yards in the postseason as the 49ers fell just short of a Super Bowl berth in 2023. He ended the season with an exceptional 1,377 rushing yards, and figures to be a crucial part of San Francisco’s offense next season.

Although there is certainly a skill difference between Christian McCaffrey and Max Borghi, the two look eerily similar — all the way down to the jersey numbers which are just one apart — No. 23 for the 49er and No. 22 for the Roughneck.