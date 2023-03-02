When the San Francisco 49ers acquired dynamic running back Christian McCaffrey from the Carolina Panthers, most fans simply looked at the deal from the standpoint of the 49ers adding an elite offensive talent.

A two-time Pro Bowl selection at 26-years-old, the Colorado native has been one of the most productive and electric backs in the NFL since the 2018 season.

However, with a mounting injury history and the Panthers having an opportunity to add more talent through the draft, Carolina opted to trade McCaffrey to San Francisco. In return they received four draft picks, including a second-round and third-round pick in the upcoming 2023 NFL Draft.

Speaking candidly about the trade while on the Bussin’ With The Boys podcast, which occurred in mid-October after Week 5, McAffrey admits that he was initially angry when he discovered he was on the move. Not only did McCaffrey believe he was going to be with the Panthers for his entire career, when he initially discussed it with the front office, he was told that he wasn’t going to be traded.

“It’s a weird deal because there’s so many emotions, and the first emotion is probably anger,” McCaffrey says.

“Like, you guys don’t want me anymore. That’s really what it is. ‘Well, they got a lot for you.’ Nah, like you think you’re better off without me, that’s what it is. You’re pissed off, but then you’re excited. There’s so many emotions that get flooded at you at once. …I don’t even know if I’ve completely decompressed yet from the whole thing.”

Christan McCaffrey may not have wanted to be traded. Still, at least he ended up on a team in a better position to win a championship than he had been. For the Panthers fans who loved him, that’s one silver lining.