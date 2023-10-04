Christian McCaffrey is one of the best running backs in the NFL, and as long as he stays healthy, he's going to be a major challenge for opposing defenses all season long. So far on the season, McCaffrey has ran the ball 80 times for the San Francisco 49ers, and he has 459 yards and six touchdowns. He has been a big reason why the 49ers are 4-0 to begin the year. One concern that people have for McCaffery is that he is being overused. As a top RB in the league, he is going to get a lot of action for San Francisco, but he isn't concerned about his usage at this point.

“I just respectfully say no,” Christian McCaffery said when asked about his response to the overuse comments, according to an article from NBC.

Fantasy football owners will love that response from McCaffery. They want him to be in the game for as long as possible racking up as many yards and touchdowns as he can.

So far this season, McCaffery has done such a good job that 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan believes that he is understanding San Francisco's offensive scheme better than he was last year.

For our NFL trade predictions and insight on dark-horse Super Bowl contenders, listen below:

“I think last year he was so good at the offensive scheme too, but I do think he has gotten better,” Shanahan said. “I think he understands it better as a whole, not that he didn’t last year, but I think this stuff comes pretty natural to Christian, but he also works at it harder than any player I’ve been around.”

The hard work is paying off big time for McCaffery this season, and that hard work is the reason that he is one of the best at the RB position.

“He doesn’t just figure out what he’s supposed to do, he understands the package of everybody,” Shanahan continued. “That’s why he picks things up fast, and that’s why he’s been interchangeable at all the spots we put him at.”

McCaffery and the 49ers have a huge test this weekend against the 3-1 Dallas Cowboys. The game will be in the Sunday Night Football prime time slate, and it is going to be a good one.