The San Francisco 49ers just got a whole lot better with Christian McCaffrey in the mix. Niners fans everywhere have been anticipating when their new star will take the field for the first time following his blockbuster trade, and as it turns out, the wait is about to be over.

ESPN’s senior NFL insider Adam Schefter reported that McCaffrey will be making his 49ers debut on Saturday in a marquee matchup against Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs:

Christian McCaffrey, who was traded to San Francisco late Thursday night and flew to his new employer Friday, is expected to make his 49ers debut today vs. the Chiefs, per sources. The 49ers have a package of plays in their gameplan for McCaffrey.

This is obviously excellent news for the 49ers, who were hoping to get McCaffrey on the field as soon as possible. There was some doubt as to whether or not the All-Pro running back was going to be able to make his debut just days after being traded, but as it turns out, the Niners will get their wish.

San Francisco gave up quite a haul to the Panthers in exchange for their new star, and there’s no doubt that they are now looking forward to getting some early returns on their major investment. All eyes will be on CMC on Saturday against the 4-2 Chiefs with the 49ers set to test their new-look offense against one of the top contenders for this year’s Super Bowl crown.