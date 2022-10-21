George Kittle reacts to monster 49ers trade for Christian McCaffrey

The San Francisco rocked the NFL world on Thursday night after news broke that they had agreed to a blockbuster trade deal with the Carolina Panthers for star running back Christian McCaffrey. This is going to be a landscape-shifting move, no doubt, as the 49ers all of a sudden emerge as a favorite to go all the way this year.

49ers All-Pro tight end George Kittle was clearly hyped with this development, and the 29-year-old quickly took to Twitter to jump in on the CMC hype train:

In exchange for McCaffrey, the 49ers will be sending a 2023 second-round pick, a 2023 third-round pick, a 2023 fourth-round pick, and a 2024 fifth-round pick to the Panthers. That’s quite a haul for Carolina, but it’s hard to argue against the notion that the Niners are still the big winners of this deal. George Kittle clearly seems to think so.

McCaffrey trade rumors have been running rife of late amid the Panthers’ slow start to the season. The whispers got a whole lot louder after the Panthers decided to fire Matt Rhule as the team’s head coach. At that point, it just felt like a trade was inevitable.

The 49ers quickly emerged as one of the favorites to land the highly sought-after running back. There were a handful of other teams that were hot on his tail, but in the end, San Francisco got their man.

With Christian McCaffrey now joining George Kittle on a loaded Niners offense, all eyes will definitely be on this squad in the weeks to come.