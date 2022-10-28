Christian McCaffrey’s stern take on trade draws hilarious reaction from Trent Williams

Following his recent trade to the San Francisco 49ers, running back Christian McCaffrey has something to prove.

Last Thursday, the Carolina Panthers traded McCaffrey to the 49ers in what could prove to be a franchise-altering move.

McCaffrey made his debut on Sunday, just days after the move. In his limited role in the offense, he proved to be effective. He finished the day with 62 yards from scrimmage, with 38 coming on the ground and 24 through the air.

During a conversation with reporters on Thursday, McCaffery was asked if he now had a chip on his shoulder. His response was a pretty clear indication of how he felt.

Via The Athletic’s David Lombardi:

Christian McCaffrey: “I got traded, so yeah, I’ve got a chip on my shoulder.”

Following this response from McCaffrey, 49ers All-Pro left tackle Trent Williams was asked about how he felt when he was traded back in 2020. He offered a much more comical take, stating, “No, I can’t relate. I wanted to get traded!”

Williams rose to prominence with the Washington Commanders. But at the end of his tenure, things grew worse with the franchise. This ultimately led to the 49ers acquiring him in a blockbuster trade.

The arrival of McCaffrey indicates that the 49ers believe they are built to win a Super Bowl right now. Led by quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, the 49ers currently sit at 3-4 and are in third place in the NFC West.

Garoppolo himself, who has returned as QB1 following the season-ending injury of Trey Lance, has done enough to keep the 49ers competitive this season. He has thrown for 1,456 yards, nine touchdowns, and four interceptions this season.

The 49ers have big plans for McCaffrey as he joins an offense with wide receiver Deebo Samuel and tight end George Kittle. And he has something to prove himself.