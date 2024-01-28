Deebo Samuel opens up about his shoulder injury ahead of 49ers-Lions playoff game.

All eyes have been on Deebo Samuel after he fell to a shoulder injury in the second round of the NFL Playoffs. With that in mind, the San Francisco 49ers star wide receiver delivered a message that will surely fire up the fanbase.

Samuel was recently asked if he's going to protect his shoulder after injuring it against the Green Bay Packers. In response, the 49ers star claimed “I ain't protecting nothing,” according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

“49ers' WR Deebo Samuel to Dan Graziano about whether he might be protecting his injured shoulder during today's NFC Championship Game vs. the Lions: ‘I ain't protecting nothing.'”

If that's the case, then we could see Deebo Samuel back in action on Sunday night. The 49ers decided Samuel will play in the NFC Championship Game. But considering he's dealing with a shoulder injury, it makes sense why the fanbase would be concerned. Even so, the star wideout sounds confident about going up against the Lions.

Samuel has played an integral part in the 49ers success this season. He's a threat to score anytime he touches the ball. He's so versatile that he even lines up at running back for certain plays. He finished the regular season with 60 receptions, 892 receiving yards, 225 rushing yards, and 12 total touchdowns.

If he's 100 percent healthy the 49ers have a strong chance to take down the Lions. If he's not, then at least San Francisco has guys like Christian McCaffrey, George Kittle, and Brandon Aiyuk to rely on. Either way, look for this offense to be as high flying as ever against Detroit.