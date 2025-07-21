The San Francisco 49ers are set to start training camp soon, and it looks like some of the players are excited to get out on the field. The team recently posted a graphic promoting training camp, and it featured George Kittle and Christian McCaffrey. One funny thing about the picture is that Kittle is way bigger than McCaffrey, and the 49ers' tight end had one thing to say about it.

“I didn’t realize I was this much taller than cmc,” Kittle wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Kittle is naturally taller than McCaffrey, but the way that the 49ers social team made it look like, he seemed like a giant standing over a human. Kittle has always had a light heart, so it's no surprise that he pointed out the picture, and there will be times throughout the season that he'll give the fans something to laugh at.

Both Kittle and McCaffrey will be looking to have solid seasons for the 49ers after the team had a down year, and the offense will be looking at them to produce at a high level, especially with a few skill players on the PUP list to start.

George Kittle's expectations for 49ers

Kittle knows that expectations may look different for the team this season, most specifically for Brock Purdy, who signed a $265 million contract this offseason. As a guest on the Up & Adams Show, Kittle made a promise about Purdy and his expectations for him this season.

“We all still have something to prove every single day,” Kittle said. “So, for the people that like saying that, you know, ‘He's got something to prove,' good for them. I think Brock is just gonna continue to elevate his game and continue to play at a high level. That's all we really care about. I want to be around guys that strive to be better every single day.”

The 49ers' offense will have a lot of questions to answer this season with the departure of Deebo Samuel Sr., and with a few players being on the PUP list going into camp. McCaffrey will be looking to have a bounce-back season after injuries dampened his year, and many are hoping that he can get back to his normal self.

Many will also be looking at Purdy to see if he can live up to the contract and lead the 49ers back to the Super Bowl.