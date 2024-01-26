San Francisco 49ers wideout Deebo Samuel has been officially given the greenlight to play on Sunday when they face the Detroit Lions in the NFC Championship.

According to the latest report, Samuel has been removed from the 49ers' injury report, which makes him available to suit up in their must-win showdown at home in Levi's Stadium, per Adam Schefter of ESPN.

For those not in the now, Samuel suffered a shoulder injury during their divisional round clash with the Green Bay Packers. It was a day filled with health issues for the star wideout, as he initially sustained a head injury and was checked for concussion symptoms early in the said showdown. While he was able to return from that, his night still ended prematurely when he suffered the shoulder issue in the second quarter.

There were a lot of concerns for Deebo Samuel's availability moving forward, especially after 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan dropped a cryptic update on his status postgame, saying that it's similar to the shoulder problem he had in Week 6 against the Cleveland Browns. The problem is Samuel missed two games as a result of that injury, and while Shanahan said he isn't sure if it's the same, it's enough to make the San Francisco faithful worried.

Fortunately, Samuel was able to progress positively throughout the week. He returned to practice on Thursday and even looked good during Friday's session.

Of course there is still a question on how healthy Samuel is and if he can take hits following his injury. For now, though, 49ers fans will be happy to see him back.