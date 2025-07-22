As the Tampa Bay Rays fight to reclaim a spot in the AL playoff race, they could use all the help they can get. The team's ace, Shane McClanahan is currently trying to work his way back from a triceps injury. According to Tampa Bay manager Kevin Cash (via Rays reporter Ryan Bass), the team will be “pulling back” on McClanahan's rehab as he deals with a sore bicep. McClanahan was emotional about the setback and posted his thoughts on X (formerly Twitter).

“Rays fans,” posted McClanahan on the social media platform. “I know you’re frustrated, I am too. This process has been anything but easy coming back from a completely freak injury. I want you to know that I’m busting my ass and doing everything I can to be back to who you know I can be and what I know I can be.”

The extra time on his rehab might be beneficial for McClanahan in the long term. The Rays certainly could use having their ace back on the field. McClanahan undoubtedly wants to help his teammates in their quest to return to October. However, the focus is long term, especially with the team's ownership about to change. This latest setback hurts, but McClanahan still has a good chance to impact the Rays' chances moving forward.

Rays could use Shane McClanahan back to boost playoff hopes

Tampa Bay Rays manager Kevin Cash (mg) walks off the field in the seventh inning against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park.
Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

Since Stuart Steinberg bought the team, the team's baseball operations have always been focused on saving the team money in any way possible. This has led the Rays having one of the league's best farm systems among the last ten years. That depth, however, hasn't helped at the big-league level this year. That's just one of the many reasons McClanahan would like to be back sooner rather than later.

If manager Kevin Cash's squad can get some reinforcements by the trade deadline, then getting players back to full health will be a bonus as well. McClanahan's arm has been worrisome since Spring Training but getting him back fully healthy is the goal. As long as that happens, then Tampa Bay's long-term goals will still remain the same: getting back to contending on a yearly basis.

