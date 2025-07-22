Not again. Houston Astros starting pitcher Lance McCullers Jr. is heading to the 15-day injured list with a blister on his right finger, according to Chandler Rome of The Athletic. He allowed four runs on five hits versus the Seattle Mariners on Saturday, failing to make it through the third inning. Reliever Nick Fernandez, who has a 9.00 ERA in two MLB appearances, will take McCullers' place on the roster.

This news is as painful as it is inevitable. After missing two and a half years with various ailments, including most notably a flexor tendon injury, the two-time World Series champion and 2017 All-Star finally returned to the mound in May. Considering his struggles, there is a chance this recent setback will jeopardize the 31-year-old's future status in the starting rotation.

McCullers, a 2012 compensatory first-round draft pick who has spent his entire professional career with the Astros organization, is 2-4 with a 6.90 ERA, 50 strikeouts and 1.737 WHIP in 44 1/3 innings of work this season. He has had some positive moments, but they have been far and few between.

Despite a terrific start against the Los Angeles Dodgers on the Fourth of July — gave up just one run on four hits — the veteran right-hander has surrendered nine runs and five walks across his last two times out. He did not advance past the third on both occasions.

The Astros have pushed through an avalanche of injuries all yearlong

While McCullers tries to get healthy once again, several hurlers are working their way back to Houston. Cristian Javier is scheduled to take the hill in Triple-A Sugar Land at some point, and Luis Garcia and J.P. France will join Spencer Arrighetti in Double-A Corpus Christi. There are obviously multiple barriers to clear, but reinforcements could arrive reasonably soon.

The Astros (58-42) hold a five-game lead in the American League West and boast the fifth-best ERA in MLB, so the prospect of them becoming healthier should delight Space City and scare everyone else.

The rotation and lineup is bereft of considerable talent, including Yordan Alvarez, Jeremy Pena, Javier Pena and Isaac Paredes. Hunter Brown, Framber Valdez, Jose Altuve, the awakening Christian Walker and a Josh Hader-led bullpen can keep this club afloat for now, but even the seemingly impervious Houston has its breaking point.

Ideally, though, fans will not have to witness it. They will trust in the process that has produced stellar results so far and hope for some good fortune imminently. But when looking at just the most recent injury news, one has to feel for Lance McCullers Jr. His path back to MLB success continues to be impeded.