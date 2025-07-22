With the MLB trade deadline approaching on July 31, the Houston Astros are targeting a left-handed bat to balance their lineup and potentially boost their postseason push. Tampa Bay Rays second baseman Brandon Lowe has emerged as a potential fit.

Lowe addresses two key needs for Houston: being able to play second base and being a lefty. The Astros have had the fewest at-bats by left-handed hitters in the majors this season, a trend exacerbated by injuries to Yordan Alvarez and a lack of consistent left-handed depth. Lowe has a .269 batting average, with 19 home runs, 50 RVI and 87 hits so far this season for the Rays.

The Astros' priority remains to land a left-handed hitter or a starting pitcher—though not likely both, per Jim Bowden of The Athletic. Should the Astros acquire a starter, the plan would be to shift one of their current starters to the bullpen to bolster its depth.

General manager Dana Brown has remained aggressive despite a season filled with injuries. Two members of the Opening Day rotation underwent Tommy John surgery, and Alvarez, the team’s most productive left-handed hitter, has played just 29 games due to right hand inflammation. However, Alvarez has resumed swinging, and the team is optimistic about his return in the near future.

Houston still holds first place in the AL West with a 58-42 record. The Seattle Mariners trail behind a solid five games back. Brown is expected to leverage the organization’s deep farm system to address roster holes. While the Astros’ top prospects may not be viewed as elite across the league, they are considered strong enough to be the foundation of a midseason trade.

Lowe’s left-handed power, team control and positional versatility make him a logical option for a team looking for impact. If Brown can swing another deal, he may solidify his standing as a leading contender for MLB Executive of the Year.