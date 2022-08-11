Deebo Samuel recently made headlines after finally sealing the deal on a massive $73.5 million extension with the San Francisco 49ers. This time around, the star wide receiver has seen his name dragged into controversy after supposedly being accused by Jake Paul of sliding into his girlfriend Julia Rose’s DMs.

A video clip of Paul asking his friends about a particular NFL player is currently making its rounds on social media. In it, Paul alleges that the said NFL player sent his girl a direct message. The YouTube superstar turned boxer censored out the name of the aforementioned player, but it’s not hard to identify who he was talking about:

A hoodie to one person who can guess what NFL player was in @JuliaRose_33 DMs 👀 pic.twitter.com/3jG4fZEx9H — betr (@betr) August 8, 2022

You don’t have to be a lip-reading expert to determine that it was Deebo Samuel he was referring to. Apparently, Paul isn’t too familiar with NFL superstars as he had no idea who the Niners star is. Jake Paul was actually surprised when one of his friends told him that Samuel was his favorite player.

Julia Rose then revealed Deebo’s supposed one-word, one-emoji DM, which was pretty cryptic. The couple could not make out what the message was trying to say, but it was enough for Paul to reiterate his theory about NFL (and NBA) players having absolutely no game on social media.

NFL and NBA players have no game pic.twitter.com/OQKvvsAqdB — betr (@betr) August 9, 2022

It will be interesting to see what Deebo Samuel will have to say about this, or if he will respond to the allegations at all. It seems that Paul has some pretty damning evidence, though.