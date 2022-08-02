The San Francisco 49ers finally locked up star wide receiver Deebo Samuel on a massive new $73.5 million contract extension. The deal put an end to months of uncertainty regarding Samuel’s future with the Niners, and it seems both sides are ecstatic to put this chapter behind them. Niners head coach Kyle Shanahan revealed Samuel’s immediate reaction after signing his new deal, and it is perfectly fitting for the hard-working versatile offensive star.

Via Matt Barrows of The Athletic, Shanahan revealed that Samuel said, “it’s time to go to work” after signing his new deal, clearly excited to get back to business after his “hold-in” at training camp.

John Lynch said the first words out of Deebo Samuel's mouth when his deal was agreed to was: "It's time to go to work." He said it was obvious Samuel had been training, that he seems like he's in good shape. — Matt Barrows (@mattbarrows) August 2, 2022

Shanahan noted that Samuel, despite not actively participating in Niners’ practice, has clearly been training and appears to be in great shape. Now that the deal is done, fans can expect to see Samuel lining up with the first team at training camp and getting back to work on building up a rapport with new starting quarterback Trey Lance.

Samuel had submitted a trade request to the Niners earlier in the season but nothing ever materialized as San Francisco was keen on holding onto their star receiver. In the end, it worked out for both sides, with Samuel collecting a much-deserved payday and the Niners managing to keep the star player happy and locked down for three additional seasons.

Now that the Deebo Samuel saga has come to a conclusion, the Niners can shift their focus on preparing for the 2022 season while also working to find a suitable trade destination for Jimmy Garoppolo.