The San Francisco 49ers' 2024 campaign is off to a painful start. After putting star running back Christian McCaffrey on injured reserve, wide receiver Deebo Samuel will also miss time.

Samuel will miss a couple of weeks after sustaining a calf injury Sunday against the Minnesota Vikings, via ESPN's Nick Wagoner.

“#49ers WR Deebo Samuel had a calf strain in the game. He'll miss a couple of weeks,” Wagoner reported.

Samuel went down late in the 23-17 upset loss. The 28-year-old currently has 13 receptions for 164 yards on the season, along with 10 carries for 13 rushing yards and a touchdown.

Samuel has yet to play a full NFL season since San Francisco took him in the second round of the 2019 draft due to various injuries. The 2021 first-team All-Pro is an essential ingredient in the team's offense, acting as both a receiver and backup running back.

Will the 49ers weather this storm?

The 49ers still have plenty of talent left

San Francisco is lucky to be facing a couple of weaker opponents on paper over the next two weeks. First up is the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, who are missing both Cooper Kupp and Puka Nacua. After that is the New England Patriots, who are much less talented than even a wounded 49ers squad.

However, San Francisco can't underestimate anyone, as the Minnesota game showed. Good coaching can go a long way, which Vikings defensive coordinator Brian Flores displayed by employing several disguised coverages and unique personnel packages, including one that put four edge rushers on the defensive line at once.

Flores' tactics worked on 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy, who turned the ball over twice. The Iowa State alum complimented him after the game, via CBS Sports' Matt Lively.

Without Samuel and McCaffrey, San Francisco head coach Kyle Shanahan will have to base the game plan around other talents such as Brandon Aiyuk and George Kittle. Backup tailback Jordan Mason has also been reliable in McCaffrey's absence, and could have another big day against the Rams, depending on game flow.