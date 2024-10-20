The San Francisco 49ers have climbed back into the hunt in the NFC West. San Francisco is 3-3 and heading into a Super Bowl rematch against Kansas City in Week 7. One offensive weapon for the 49ers will be a little slower against the Chiefs based on the results of a last-minute injury update.

49ers star wide receiver Deebo Samuel is dealing with an illness on Sunday, per Cam Inman. Samuel is expected to play against the Chiefs.

This will be the first game where the 49ers have all three of their starting wide receivers on the field at the same time. Samuel will play with an illness alongside Brandon Aiyuk and rookie Ricky Pearsall, who makes his NFL debut. The 49ers drafted Ricky Pearsall in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft, so it is great to finally get him on the field.

Deebo Samuel has been an important piece of the 49ers offense this season. Samuel has hauled in 20 receptions for 335 receiving yards and one touchdown.

It will be interesting to see what the 49ers offense looks like with all of its skill position players, minus CMC, on the field at the same time.

Deebo Samuel, Brock Purdy get real on what Ricky Pearsall's return means for 49ers

The 49ers are thrilled to finally have Ricky Pearsall in the starting lineup.

Pearsall will make his NFL debut in Week 7 after he missed some time due to a shooting incident during the preseason.

Deebo Samuel opened up about what getting the rookie back means for the 49ers.

“I look at [Pearsall's return as a blessing],” Samuel said, per 95.7 The Game. “Anything could have went wrong. But God was with him in the situation. And we're glad to get him back. He's been excited, you know, he's never left the building. In here every day just doing the best he can to get back, and he's back. So [it's great to have him.]”

Brock Purdy also heaped praise on Pearsall for quickly developing chemistry with him.

“He’s doing a really good job, obviously being back and just bringing the juice, going really fast in and out of his cuts and creating some really good separation. And so, obviously, we drafted him in the first round, and he’s got a lot of potential. And yeah, for him to get in and actually be a part of our offense, not just a young guy that’s trying to learn his way, but actually trying to make an impact pretty like early on, for me, I love it,” Purdy told reporters during Thursday's press conference.

“It’s another great option and another part of our offense. And so, I think obviously tomorrow we’ll go through our red zone plan and stuff, but to answer your question, when you’ve got a guy like Ricky that can win man-to-man matchups and then also open up some other guys too, that’s always a good thing. So, I’m excited to see what he does.”

49ers fans are excited to see what they have in their first-round rookie in one of the biggest games of the season.