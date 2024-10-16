ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Kansas City Chiefs head to the Bay Area to take on the San Francisco 49ers in a Super Bowl rematch. Below we will continue our NFL odds series with a Chiefs-49ers prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Here are the Chiefs-49ers NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Odds: Chiefs-49ers Odds

Kansas City Chiefs: +1.5 (-115)

Moneyline: -102

San Francisco 49ers: -1.5 (-105)

Moneyline: -116

Over: 47.5 (-110)

Under: 47.5 (-110)

How to Watch Chiefs vs. 49ers

Time: 4:25 PM ET/1:25 PM PT

TV: FOX

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why The Chiefs Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Chiefs have Patrick Mahomes, and that is about all you need to know. Kansas City is 5-0 this season because of Mahomes. The Chiefs are without Rashee Rice and Isiah Pacheco, but Mahomes is still finding a way to win. He has completed almost 70 percent of his passes, and he has only taken nine sacks in the five games. With Mahomes, the Chiefs can win any game.

The Chiefs have gotten some great play from their defense this season. They have allowed the fifth-fewest points per game, and the ninth-fewest yards per game. Their rush defense really excels this season. They have allowed less than 90 rush yards per game, and just two touchdowns on the ground. The 49ers always have a strong rushing attack, so the Chiefs have to stop it. If they can keep the 49ers contained on the ground, they will win this game.

The Chiefs have done a great job staying within the rules of the game. Kansas City has committed just 27 penalties this season, which is the lowest in the NFL. No matter how you spin it, the Chiefs do a good job not shooting themselves in the foot. If they stay out of penalty trouble in this game, they will do enough to win.

Why The 49ers Could Cover The Spread/Win

Yes, Mahomes is a very good quarterback. He is teetering on GOAT status, and the Chiefs are always in contention to win. However, he is not playing his best this season. Mahomes has thrown just six touchdowns, and he has thrown six interceptions. His six interceptions are tied for second-most in the NFL. The 49ers are good in the passing game, so they are going to make it very tough on Mahomes.

Brock Purdy, on the other hand, is having a great season. He is second in the NFL in pass yards, he has thrown nine touchdowns, and just four interceptions. Along with that, he has taken just 12 sacks. Purdy gets the ball out quickly and evades the pocket when has to. The Chiefs are no doubt going to be tough, but Purdy will be up for the challenge.

On that same note, the 49ers have 11 takeaways this season. They fly around the field, punch the ball out, and they have some ball hawks in the secondary. Patrick Mahomes seems to be doing too much at times, which gives the opposition a good chance for a takeaway. If the 49ers can force a few turnovers, they will win this game.

Final Chiefs-49ers Prediction & Pick

These two teams are always going to play a good game. This is one of the tougher ones to call. I am going to take the 49ers to hand the Chiefs their first loss, though.

Final Chiefs-49ers Prediction & Pick: 49ers ML (-116)