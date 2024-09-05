The San Francisco 49ers were given quite the scare over the weekend when Ricky Pearsall was shot near Union Square. Pearsall has since been released from the hospital and is making a full recovery. Meanwhile, his accused shooter is making his way through the legal process.

The suspected shooter is a 17-year-old male from Tracy, California. He was arraigned in juvenile court on Wednesday and issued an apology through his attorney.

The teen's lawyer, Deputy Public Defender Bob Dunlap, issued an apology on his client's behalf and said he is very sorry about what happened.

“He's genuinely very sorry that this did happen, as is his family, and I can say on their behalf, as well as on my own behalf, our thoughts go out to the Pearsall family and Mr. Pearsall himself. So, there is genuine, genuine remorse in that regard,” Dunlap said. “He is a young boy.”

A probation officer recommended that the teen be transferred to his home county of San Joaquin, as he has another matter pending there. However, Superior Court Judge Roger C. Chan said the teen will stay in San Francisco custody.

San Francisco DA announced charges against 49ers rookie Ricky Pearsall's accused shooter

San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins announced the charges against Pearsall's accused shooter on Tuesday and Wednesday. The teen is charged with attempted murder, assault with a semiautomatic weapon, and attempted second-degree robbery. Her office also added several gun-related charges on Wednesday.

One open question is whether the 17-year-old will be tried as a juvenile or as an adult. Jenkins' office has not decided on the matter, saying they need time to investigate further. They may petition the court to transfer the case to adult court if that is deemed appropriate after their investigation.

California state law prevents prosecutors from charging a minor as an adult without judicial approval.

Pearsall was released from San Francisco General Hospital on Sunday and returned to the 49ers facility on Monday. He is currently on the NFI list, giving him much-needed time to recover from the shooting and a shoulder injury he sustained during training camp.