Deebo Samuel believes the San Francisco 49ers would have been the one to make it to Super Bowl 57 had their QB room not been depleted against the Philadelphia Eagles. He expressed confidence the results would have been different had they brought in more QBs for the NFC Championship game.

Of course Samuel went viral for his rather bold take. While 49ers fans loved the confidence and agreed with him, there have been plenty of haters as well. After all, the Eagles finished the regular season at the top of the conference and headed to the showdown as the overwhelming favorites.

“I wish we took one more quarterback into that game and it probably would have been a different outcome,” Samuel said of the Eagles-49ers conference championship that ended in a Philly win, 31-7. Brock Purdy sustained a UCL injury in the game and had to go back after his backup Josh Johnson suffered a concussion. Purdy wasn’t able to throw because of the injury, forcing the Niners to rely on the run game.

In an amusing response to the haters, however, Samuel fired a rather funny rebuttal that absolutely makes sense. Should he have said that they would lose with a healthy QB?

“Lol tf y’all want us to say yeah they was gone win anyway… befr,” Samuel wrote on Twitter.

At the end of the day, haters gonna hate. To Deebo Samuel’s point, things certainly could have gone differently if they were healthier. At least the 49ers wouldn’t have been blown out the way they did.