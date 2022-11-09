By Angelo Guinhawa · 2 min read

Published 21 hours ago



With Christian McCaffrey now with the San Francisco 49ers, Deebo Samuel knows very well that the rest of the NFL is in trouble.

Samuel still couldn’t believe that the 49ers were able to add McCaffrey to their arsenal. After all, adding the star running not only gives them another weapon who can score but also a presence who can make their offense more diverse. Take their Week 8 game against the Los Angeles Rams for example, during which CMC made one rushing and one receiving touchdowns while throwing a TD pass himself and accounting for half of the 49ers’ total yards in the game.

Speaking with Justin Melo of the 49ers WebZone, Samuel talked about McCaffrey and what he brings to the table for San Francisco. He was clearly ecstatic to have him on board, though their rivals can’t say the same thing.

“I was like, man, we’re getting another guy that’s really good with the football in his hands (laughs),” Samuel said on the McCaffrey trade. “Before we traded for him, we had myself, [George] Kittle, BA [Brandon Aiyuk], Jauan [Jennings], and Ray-Ray [McCloud III]. I can go down the line and name everybody (laughs). We’re all capable of doing great things with the ball in our hands. We had Jeff Wilson. We’re getting Elijah Mitchell back at some point. We added even more fire to this offense.

“We were already a very explosive offense, like I just said. [But] his addition is going to make us even more explosive. You’ve already seen the early signs of that.”

It’s easy to see where Deebo Samuel is coming from. Christian McCaffrey certainly looks scary on the 49ers offense, and the more concerning part for their opponents is that he’s just getting started.

Once McCaffrey gets more comfortable with the 49ers, who knows what else he can achieve with the team. For now, that’s for the San Francisco faithful to wait and for the team to find out.