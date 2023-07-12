San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel left the conversation early during a call with The Zach Gelb Show on CBS Sports Radio.

During the call, host Zach Gelb asked Deebo Samuel about his comments during Super Bowl week that the 49ers would have beaten the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Championship Game by double digits had Brock Purdy not gotten injured. Samuel signaled to move on from the topic saying, “That's old. We're not going to keep talking about it. I said what I said.”

After that, Gelb kept pushing and asking about the Eagles. He asked “You're going into Philadelphia. Those fans are going to be booing you loud. Do you have a message for Eagles fans?” Deebo did not answer, and had passed off the call at that point.

Gelb was absolutely shocked to find out that Samuel hung up the call. “Deebo Samuel right there doesn't want to answer a few questions. Are you serious? We got hung up on because all we did was ask him about the quarterback situation, and then Philadelphia, and we got hung up on by Deebo Samuel? That's a joke, an absolute joke. That’s absurd.”

The call was supposed to last for 15 minutes, but it only went for about five minutes before Deebo ended the call. While it's not 100% clear what caused Deebo to hang up the phone, it appears that Gelb's question regarding either the 49ers quarterback competition or the Eagles made him uninterested in continuing the conversation.

This is not the first time an NFL player has hung up during an interview with Gelb. Last year Los Angeles Rams defensive lineman Aaron Donald also hung up during a call with Gelb.