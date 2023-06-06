The Brock Purdy injury updates have been mainly positive since the San Francisco 49ers quarterback underwent elbow surgery on March 10. The latest comments from 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan in regard to Purdy's progress followed that trend.

Shanahan told reporters Tuesday that Brock Purdy’s injury recovery is “right on track.” The 49ers’ coach couldn’t say for sure if the quarterback would be ready to practice with the team by the start of training camp, noting that San Francisco is being cautious with Purdy.

“I don’t watch him, to tell you the truth,” Shanahan said. “He’s right on pace. He throws three times a week. I do not sit and watch those. It’s part of his process of getting back. He’s continuing right on the track he’s always been on. No setbacks. It’s been very good so far.”

Purdy’s injury occurred early in the NFC Championship Game against the Philadelphia Eagles. After backup quarterback Josh Johnson left the game with a concussion, Purdy was forced to take most of the snaps for the 49ers. San Francisco was defeated 31-7. Purdy had his torn ulnar collateral ligament repaired a month and a half later.

Last week, 49ers General Manager John Lynch told SiriusXM NFL Radio that the team was encouraged by Purdy's progress. Lynch said that he hoped Purdy would be ready for the start of training camp.

The latest Purdy injury update only reinforced the belief that the 23-year-old is the favorite to be the 49ers' starting quarterback in Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season. San Francisco is expected to have an open competition in training camp between Purdy, Trey Lance and Sam Darnold.