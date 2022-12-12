By Sam DiGiovanni · 2 min read

The San Francisco 49ers cannot shake the injury bug. With both of their starting quarterbacks out, Deebo Samuel is now expected to miss some time. Although the injury is unfortunate, there is hope that this is not the last that the Niners will see of their superstar wide receiver this season.

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Samuel potentially has a high-ankle sprain, which would allow him to return in the playoffs if his recovery goes well. With five weeks until Wild Card weekend, the 49ers could likely have Samuel back in the lineup by then.

From @GMFB: The #Dolphins will monitor Tyreek Hill (ankle), the #49ers may not see WR Deebo Samuel (likely high-ankle) again until the playoffs, and #Jets QB Mike White (ribs) flew back with the team. pic.twitter.com/slndCPFq7z — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 12, 2022

“He for sure is not expected to play this week,” Rapoport said, “dealing with what Kyle Shanahan termed a likely high ankle sprain…He’s gonna have more tests today, an MRI, just to determine how long he’s out. But generally, these are four-to-six week if it is high ankle, which means we will see Deebo Samuel in the playoffs.”

Samuel suffered the ankle injury during a win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 14. He leads the 49ers in yards from scrimmage with 840 yards and has scored five touchdowns this season.

Brock Purdy has done a solid job leading the offense so far but without one of the most prolific wideouts to help him, his job is going to be a whole lot tougher. Thankfully, the 49ers are 9-4 and are well within the playoff picture. Once they get Samuel back, they will be ready to compete for a Super Bowl.