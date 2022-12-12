By Angelo Guinhawa · 2 min read

When Deebo Samuel was carted off the field during the San Francisco 49ers’ Week 14 showdown against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, there were concerns that he sustained a rather serious injury.

Samuel bent his leg awkwardly late in the second quarter and appeared to be in major pain. Moreover, the fact that he was eventually ruled out of the game only fueled fears that his injury is significant.

Deebo Samuel got bent awkwardly and fumbled. Now question is about his health.pic.twitter.com/DbQjePfjpO — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) December 11, 2022

Fortunately, according to the latest updates, Samuel only twisted his ankle and it doesn’t look like a major issue. It remains to be seen if it will rule him out when they play in Week 15, though it does appear that it’s not going to be a long-term problem. The 49ers will play again on Thursday against the Seattle Seahawks.

Head coach Kyle Shanahan echoed the same thing in his postgame presser, noting that Samuel’s injury is “most likely” a high ankle sprain and that his ankle is not broken.

Prior to his exit on Sunday, Deebo Samuel recorded one touchdown on the ground after rushing four times and accumulating 21 yards. He also made four receptions for 43 yards as the 49ers built a 21-0 lead at that point. San Francisco was able to maintain its lead even after Samuel’s departure and won 35-7.

The 49ers are now set to win the NFC West after improving to a 9-4 record. However, with the likes of Jimmy Garoppolo and Trey Lance injured and out for the season, they can’t afford to miss another key weapons in their remaining games.

Hopefully, Samuel will be able to recover sooner rather than later. After the Seahawks game, the 49ers have scheduled matches against the Washington Commanders, Lasa Vegas Raiders and Arizona Cardinals.